2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - High Dessert, Leather, Navigation

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - High Dessert, Leather, Navigation

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,335KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4903785
  • Stock #: 20-299B
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC0HG414882
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

CARFAX Canada One Owner*CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents*Recent Arrival!*2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 1LZ *Certified.GM Certified Details:* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 150+ Point Inspection*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Silverado 1500 LTZ 1LZ, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, Automatic, 4WD, Black, Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front Chrome Bumper, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Garage door transmitter, Hard Tonneau Cover, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High Desert Package, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Taillamps w/Signature, Lighted Side Box Storage, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Pickup Box Rail Caps Delete, Pickup Tailgate Upper Moulding Delete, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 20" x 9" Chrome, Wireless Charging. *This Silverado 1500 LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LZ Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

