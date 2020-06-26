+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival!*2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Silverado 1500 LTZ 1LZ, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, New Tires, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 6 Speaker Audio System, 6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Brake assist, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front Chrome Bumper, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Hard Tonneau Cover, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High Desert Package, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Taillamps w/Signature, Lighted Side Box Storage, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Pickup Box Rail Caps Delete, Pickup Tailgate Upper Moulding Delete, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging. *This Silverado 1500 LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LZ Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 6.2L V8 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1