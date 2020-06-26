Menu
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Htd/Cooled Leather, S. Roof, Nav, 20" Wheels, New Tires

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Htd/Cooled Leather, S. Roof, Nav, 20" Wheels, New Tires

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,843KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5273336
  • Stock #: 20-080A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ7HG476097
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival!*2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Silverado 1500 LTZ 1LZ, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, New Tires, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 6 Speaker Audio System, 6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Brake assist, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front Chrome Bumper, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Hard Tonneau Cover, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High Desert Package, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Taillamps w/Signature, Lighted Side Box Storage, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Pickup Box Rail Caps Delete, Pickup Tailgate Upper Moulding Delete, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging. *This Silverado 1500 LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LZ Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 6.2L V8 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

