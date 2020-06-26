Menu
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT Back-Up Camera! Heated Seats! Bluetooth!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT Back-Up Camera! Heated Seats! Bluetooth!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  191,871KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5297165
  Stock #: P37895
  VIN: 3GCUKREC1HG228762
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT Z71! It has a 5.3L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Automatic Headlights! Heated Seats! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! Traction Control! Hill Assist! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Cruise Control! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

