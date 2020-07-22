2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-BUSHWACKERS FENDWER FLARES
-LEVEL KIT
-NEW WHEELS AND TIRES 20INCH
-RUNNING BOARDS
-TOW PACKAGE: W/TRAILER BRAKE PARK CONTROL
-TONNEAU COVER
-HEATED SEATS
-FACTORY REMOTE START
-CENTRE CONSOLE WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER
-BACK UP CAMERA
-REAR SENSORS
-POWER SEATS
-POWER LOCK
-POWER WINDOW
-ONSTAR NAVIGATION OPTION
-TOUCH SCREEN
-HEATED EXTERIOR MIRROR
-FOG LIGHTS
-TIRE INFLATION/PRESSURE MONITOR
-SATELLITE RADIO
-POWER ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRROR
-TELEMATIC SYSTEMS
-AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS
-INTERIOR AUTOMATIC DAY/NIGHT
-MP3 PLAYER
-Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
-Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
6-Speaker Audio System
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Glass, deep-tinted
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Radio, HD
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...
