Recent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 High Country, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Hard Tonneau Cover, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Heated steering wheel, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High Desert Package, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Taillamps w/Signature, Lighted Side Box Storage, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Pickup Box Rail Caps Delete, Pickup Tailgate Upper Moulding Delete, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 3LZ, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Clr Touch Nav, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging.This Silverado 1500 High Country has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet High Country Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 6.2L V8 8-Speed.
