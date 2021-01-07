Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

138,201 KM

$40,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country - 6.2L V8, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country - 6.2L V8, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

138,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6536305
  • Stock #: 21-079A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Medium Ash Gray Piping and Stitching
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 High Country, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Hard Tonneau Cover, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Heated steering wheel, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High Desert Package, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Taillamps w/Signature, Lighted Side Box Storage, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Pickup Box Rail Caps Delete, Pickup Tailgate Upper Moulding Delete, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 3LZ, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Clr Touch Nav, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging.This Silverado 1500 High Country has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet High Country Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 6.2L V8 8-Speed.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

