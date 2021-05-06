Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

127,500 KM

Details Description Features

$35,604

+ tax & licensing
$35,604

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT LT CREW 4x4 - 5.3L V8 - LEATHER - REVERSE CAM

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT LT CREW 4x4 - 5.3L V8 - LEATHER - REVERSE CAM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$35,604

+ taxes & licensing

127,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7071943
  • Stock #: 387137
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC5HG387137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL TRUCK - BLUETOOTH



4x4

Leather Interior

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Heated Seats

5.3L V8 Engine

Tow Package w/ Capability of Towing 10,000lbs

Reverse Camera

8" Touch Screen Display

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Auxiliary Input

USB input

Satellite Radio

Power Drivers Seat

Power Lumbar

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Climate Control w/ Separate Passenger Control

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

5' 8" w/ Box Liner

Tonneau Cover

18" Alloy Wheels

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Traction & Stability Control



Trailering Package

-Trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors

-Automatic locking rear differential



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle" by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

