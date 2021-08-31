Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

283,779 KM

$15,400

+ tax & licensing
$15,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

LT - 4x4, Leather, Rem Start ** As Traded / Mechanics Special **

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$15,400

+ taxes & licensing

283,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8004069
  Stock #: 22-056A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 283,779 KM

Vehicle Description

** As Traded / Mechanics Special **2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTSilverado 1500 LT, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 4.3L V6, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body-Colour Grille Surround, Body-Colour Headlamp Bezels, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Body-Colour Pwr Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Body-Colour Bumper, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Hill Descent Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Trailering Package, True North Edition.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 4.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 3...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

