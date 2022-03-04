Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

108,183 KM

$33,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

LS -4X4, Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Trailering Pkg, New Tires

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

108,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 4407A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 108,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Double Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Summit White, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Full-Width Folding Rear Bench Seat, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Black Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chrome Grille Surround, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver Information Centre, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Front anti-roll bar, Front Chrome Bumper, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/7" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear Chrome Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Wheels: 17" x 8" Stainless Steel Clad.This Silverado 1500 LS has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LS Silverado 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

