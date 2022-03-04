$33,400+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS -4X4, Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Trailering Pkg, New Tires
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
- Listing ID: 8580719
- Stock #: 4407A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 108,183 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Double Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Summit White, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Full-Width Folding Rear Bench Seat, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Black Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chrome Grille Surround, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver Information Centre, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Front anti-roll bar, Front Chrome Bumper, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/7" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear Chrome Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Wheels: 17" x 8" Stainless Steel Clad.This Silverado 1500 LS has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LS Silverado 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
