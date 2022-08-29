Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

124,780 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT REMOTE START, 4X4, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAM, TOW PACKAGE

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT REMOTE START, 4X4, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAM, TOW PACKAGE

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

124,780KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9182044
  Stock #: P39124
  VIN: 3GCUKREC0HG401056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,780 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

