Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

102,002 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT REMOTE START, 4X4, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT REMOTE START, 4X4, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 9407449
  2. 9407449
  3. 9407449
  4. 9407449
  5. 9407449
  6. 9407449
  7. 9407449
  8. 9407449
  9. 9407449
  10. 9407449
  11. 9407449
  12. 9407449
  13. 9407449
  14. 9407449
  15. 9407449
  16. 9407449
  17. 9407449
  18. 9407449
  19. 9407449
  20. 9407449
  21. 9407449
  22. 9407449
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9407449
  • Stock #: P39200
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC1HG265696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 36,360 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 139,490 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trax ...
 81,412 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory