$1+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - 4x4, Z71, Remote Start, Leather, Tow Pkg
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$1
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9605338
- Stock #: 22-611B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 165,267 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTMultiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Crew Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Deep Ocean Blue Metallic, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth® For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body-Colour Grille Surround, Body-Colour Headlamp Bezels, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Body-Colour Pwr Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Body-Colour Bumper, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Hill Descent Control, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, True North Edition.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.