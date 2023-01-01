Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

165,267 KM

$1

+ tax & licensing
$1

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - 4x4, Z71, Remote Start, Leather, Tow Pkg

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - 4x4, Z71, Remote Start, Leather, Tow Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Sale

$1

+ taxes & licensing

165,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9605338
  Stock #: 22-611B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 165,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTMultiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Crew Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Deep Ocean Blue Metallic, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth® For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body-Colour Grille Surround, Body-Colour Headlamp Bezels, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Body-Colour Pwr Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Body-Colour Bumper, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Hill Descent Control, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, True North Edition.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

