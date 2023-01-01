2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $28,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9614353

9614353 VIN: 3GCUKREC2HG330264

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.