2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614353
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC2HG330264

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT $27,995 Plus Tax

5.3 L, 8 CYL VIN#: 3GCUKREC2HG330264

169,715 Km, 4X4, Remote Start, Leather Heated Seats, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, CD, AUX, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock & More.

FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?

Are you worried about the down payment?

We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056

Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

