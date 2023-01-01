$CALL+ tax & licensing
306-491-7275
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1LZ ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! FULLY LOADED, FACTORY COMMAND START AND MORE
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9618997
- Stock #: PP1917
- VIN: 3GCUKSEJ8HG352467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 177,829 KM
Vehicle Description
Used 2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTZ CREW CAB SHORT BED for Sale in Saskatoon.ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments and Dealer Exclusive in House Financing Offers O.A.C. Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. CALL/TEXT FERNANDO 639-4711839 or JASON 306-9518414
http://www.platinumautosport.com / http://www.northpointautosales.ca?
Vehicle Features
