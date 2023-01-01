Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

177,829 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LZ ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! FULLY LOADED, FACTORY COMMAND START AND MORE

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LZ ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! FULLY LOADED, FACTORY COMMAND START AND MORE

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9618997
  Stock #: PP1917
  VIN: 3GCUKSEJ8HG352467

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # PP1917
  Mileage 177,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTZ CREW CAB SHORT BED for Sale in Saskatoon.ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments and Dealer Exclusive in House Financing Offers O.A.C. Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. CALL/TEXT FERNANDO 639-4711839 or JASON 306-9518414
http://www.platinumautosport.com / http://www.northpointautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

