Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

67,550 KM

Details Description Features

$59,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ - 6.6L Duramax, Z71, Leather, Sunroof, New Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ - 6.6L Duramax, Z71, Leather, Sunroof, New Tires

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6057321
  2. 6057321
  3. 6057321
  4. 6057321
Contact Seller

$59,400

+ taxes & licensing

67,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6057321
  • Stock #: 20-702A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,550 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Certified.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 2500HD LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4" Round Black Assist Steps (LPO), 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Appearance Package, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Grille w/Chrome Bars, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Body-Colour Rear Bumper, BOSE Sound w/6 Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Digital Steering Assist, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver Alert Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Black Bow Tie, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, HD Radio, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seating, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, High Idle Switch, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Midnight Edition, Off-Road Z71 Package, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/Bowtie Logo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 18" Black Aluminum.This Silverado 2500HD LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 2500HD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2014 Jeep Cherokee N...
 139,033 KM
$20,400 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 40,824 KM
$26,400 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 105,792 KM
$14,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory