2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Certified.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 2500HD LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4" Round Black Assist Steps (LPO), 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Appearance Package, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Grille w/Chrome Bars, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Body-Colour Rear Bumper, BOSE Sound w/6 Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Digital Steering Assist, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver Alert Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Black Bow Tie, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, HD Radio, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seating, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, High Idle Switch, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Midnight Edition, Off-Road Z71 Package, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/Bowtie Logo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 18" Black Aluminum.This Silverado 2500HD LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 2500HD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic.
