$12,948+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Sonic
LT RS - HATCHBACK - 1.4L TURBO - TRUE NORTH EDITION - CARPLAY
2017 Chevrolet Sonic
LT RS - HATCHBACK - 1.4L TURBO - TRUE NORTH EDITION - CARPLAY
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$12,948
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,280KM
VIN 1G1JD6SB9H4162426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 162426
- Mileage 112,280 KM
Vehicle Description
Lower Kilometers! - RS Package - Excellent Fuel Economy
Discover sporty charm and everyday practicality with this 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT RS hatchback, proudly offered at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Dressed in Nightfall Grey Metallic, it commands attention with the RS packages sport body kit, rear spoiler, rocker mouldings, and bold fog lamps. The turbocharged 1.4L ECOTEC engine offers a zippy drive with an efficient 7.8L/100km combined fuel rating. The True North Edition takes comfort up a notch with a power sunroof, power drivers seat, and convenient keyless open and start. Inside, youll find stylish piano black accents and a leather-wrapped steering wheel that adds flair to every drive. Stay connected and entertained with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Plus, enjoy Canadian driving essentials like heated seats, remote start, and a crisp rearview camera. This Sonic LT RS blends sporty aesthetics with intelligent designperfectly sized and equipped for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- 7.8L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- True North Edition!
- Heated Seats
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Power Moonroof
- Rear Vision Camera
- OnStar 4G LTE & Built-In Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Bluetooth Phone Connectivity & Audio Streaming
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Enhanced Driver Information Centre & Compass Display
- Keyless Open & Start
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter Knob
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Sport Body Kit
- Sport Rear Spoiler
- Sport Rocker Mouldings
- Fog Lamps
- 1.4L ECOTEC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Nightfall Grey Metallic
Interior Colour: Jet Black Deluxe Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/chevrolet/ca/2017-sonic.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Discover sporty charm and everyday practicality with this 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT RS hatchback, proudly offered at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Dressed in Nightfall Grey Metallic, it commands attention with the RS packages sport body kit, rear spoiler, rocker mouldings, and bold fog lamps. The turbocharged 1.4L ECOTEC engine offers a zippy drive with an efficient 7.8L/100km combined fuel rating. The True North Edition takes comfort up a notch with a power sunroof, power drivers seat, and convenient keyless open and start. Inside, youll find stylish piano black accents and a leather-wrapped steering wheel that adds flair to every drive. Stay connected and entertained with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Plus, enjoy Canadian driving essentials like heated seats, remote start, and a crisp rearview camera. This Sonic LT RS blends sporty aesthetics with intelligent designperfectly sized and equipped for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- 7.8L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- True North Edition!
- Heated Seats
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Power Moonroof
- Rear Vision Camera
- OnStar 4G LTE & Built-In Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Bluetooth Phone Connectivity & Audio Streaming
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Enhanced Driver Information Centre & Compass Display
- Keyless Open & Start
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter Knob
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Sport Body Kit
- Sport Rear Spoiler
- Sport Rocker Mouldings
- Fog Lamps
- 1.4L ECOTEC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Nightfall Grey Metallic
Interior Colour: Jet Black Deluxe Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/chevrolet/ca/2017-sonic.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L SE - AWD - CARPLAY - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ANDROID AUTO 179,071 KM $16,830 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START 101,105 KM $27,314 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Forester Convenience - AWD - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - LOW KMS 96,207 KM $28,611 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$12,948
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Chevrolet Sonic