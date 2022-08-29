$21,711+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Auto RS - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9187576
- Stock #: 125466
- VIN: 1G1JD6SB1H4125466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,840 KM
Vehicle Description
RS Package:
Sport Body Kit
Sport Rocker Mouldings
Fog Lamps
Interior and Exterior RS Badging
Interior Features:
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Red Stitch Accents
Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Deck-Lid Spoiler
Smart Access Doors
LED Daytime Running Lamps
Projector Style Halogen Headlamps
Heated Mirrors
17" Black Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
OnStar
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
Automatic Transmission
1.4L Turbocharged Engine
138hp/ 125lb-ft Torque
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.