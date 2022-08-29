Menu
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

71,840 KM

Details Description Features

$21,711

+ tax & licensing
$21,711

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto RS - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto RS - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,711

+ taxes & licensing

71,840KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9187576
  • Stock #: 125466
  • VIN: 1G1JD6SB1H4125466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,840 KM

Vehicle Description


RS Package:



Sport Body Kit

Sport Rocker Mouldings

Fog Lamps

Interior and Exterior RS Badging





Interior Features:



Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Heated Front Seats

Red Stitch Accents

Moonroof

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Drivers Seat

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column





Exterior Features:



Remote Start

Remote Keyless Entry

Rear Deck-Lid Spoiler

Smart Access Doors

LED Daytime Running Lamps

Projector Style Halogen Headlamps

Heated Mirrors

17" Black Alloy Wheels





Drivers Assistance:



Reverse Camera

OnStar

Cruise Control

Traction and Stability Control





Performance Features:



Automatic Transmission

1.4L Turbocharged Engine

138hp/ 125lb-ft Torque





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

