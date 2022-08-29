2017 Chevrolet Sonic...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,711 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 8 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9187576

9187576 Stock #: 125466

125466 VIN: 1G1JD6SB1H4125466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,840 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.