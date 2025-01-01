Menu
<b>Touch Screen, SiriusXM, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> Its refined and comfortable interior make the drive the best part of any trip. This 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today. <br> <br>Filled with plenty of amenities and style, the 2017 Traverse is a SUV designed for everyone. The ingenious Smart Slide second-row seating allows easy access to the third row and the sliding armrest with storage compartment is perfect for all of the little extras in life. So whether its the day-to-day commute or the next weekend getaway, this 2017 Chrevrolet Traverse adapts to you and your lifestyle. This SUV has 165,760 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Traverses trim level is LS. This Chevrolet Traverse LS come with 17 inch wheels, 6.5 inch colour touch screen display, SiriusXM, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, stabilitrak and it even comes with a build in rear vision camera to help assist when backing into a tight parking spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Touch Screen, Siriusxm, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br/><br><br> We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

165,760 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Used
165,760KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNKVFKDXHJ279449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2878
  • Mileage 165,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Touch Screen, SiriusXM, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!

Its refined and comfortable interior make the drive the best part of any trip. This 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today.

Filled with plenty of amenities and style, the 2017 Traverse is a SUV designed for everyone. The ingenious Smart Slide second-row seating allows easy access to the third row and the sliding armrest with storage compartment is perfect for all of the little extras in life. So whether it's the day-to-day commute or the next weekend getaway, this 2017 Chrevrolet Traverse adapts to you and your lifestyle. This SUV has 165,760 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Traverse's trim level is LS. This Chevrolet Traverse LS come with 17 inch wheels, 6.5 inch colour touch screen display, SiriusXM, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, stabilitrak and it even comes with a build in rear vision camera to help assist when backing into a tight parking spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Touch Screen, Siriusxm, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.



We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

