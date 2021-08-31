+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan.* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 3.49%. 48 Months - 3.49%Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Traverse LT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, White, Cloth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Power Recline & Lumbar, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body-Colour Heated Pwr-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Enhanced Driver Information Centre, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Fog Lamps, Front Row Side-Impact Air Bags, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Interior Wood Grain Centre Stack & Interior Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM w/CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Park Assist, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Standard Speaker System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Traverse LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Traverse 3.6L V6 SIDI 6-Speed Automatic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1