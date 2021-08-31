Menu
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

119,296 KM

$30,400

+ tax & licensing
$30,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT - AWD,

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT - AWD,

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$30,400

+ taxes & licensing

119,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8017482
  Stock #: 21-871A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark titanium/light titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 119,296 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan.* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 3.49%. 48 Months - 3.49%Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Traverse LT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, White, Cloth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Power Recline & Lumbar, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body-Colour Heated Pwr-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Enhanced Driver Information Centre, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Fog Lamps, Front Row Side-Impact Air Bags, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Interior Wood Grain Centre Stack & Interior Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM w/CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Park Assist, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Standard Speaker System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Traverse LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Traverse 3.6L V6 SIDI 6-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

