2017 Chevrolet Traverse

175,576 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9162598
  • Stock #: BP2012
  • VIN: 1GNKVJKDXHJ326269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,576 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Traverse Premier $24,995 Plus Tax
3.6 L, 6 CYL, VIN# 1GNKVJKDXHJ326269
175,576 Km, AWD, 6 speed Transmission, NAV, Remote Start Leather, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call 306-242-1777 or text Francis @ 306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

