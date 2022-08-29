$25,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: BP2012
- VIN: 1GNKVJKDXHJ326269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,576 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Traverse Premier $24,995 Plus Tax
3.6 L, 6 CYL, VIN# 1GNKVJKDXHJ326269
175,576 Km, AWD, 6 speed Transmission, NAV, Remote Start Leather, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call 306-242-1777 or text Francis @ 306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....
