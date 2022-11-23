$CALL+ tax & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LS ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
108,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9395479
- Stock #: PP1817
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB6HL155193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 108,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Used Chevrolet Trax for sale in Saskatoon.ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
Compass
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
