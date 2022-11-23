Menu
2017 Chevrolet Trax

108,105 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2017 Chevrolet Trax

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!

2017 Chevrolet Trax

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9395479
  • Stock #: PP1817
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB6HL155193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP1817
  • Mileage 108,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Used Chevrolet Trax for sale in Saskatoon.ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
Compass
6 Speed Automatic

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

