2017 Chrysler 300

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 9 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7969538

7969538 Stock #: 14845B

14845B VIN: 2C3CCABG6HH655425

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14845B

Mileage 123,993 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer Cargo Net POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat GPS Antenna Input Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Rear-wheel drive Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 70 L Fuel Tank Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 2.62 Axle Ratio 80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Streaming Audio 552w Premium Amplifier Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Illuminated rear cupholders Rear seat armrest w/storage cup holder Leather-Faced Seats TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Black 300S Grille w/Bright Surround Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support 12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support 8.4 Touchscreen Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Nappa Leather-Faced Seats w/S Logo Performance 4 Wheel Independent Suspension 10 BeatsAudio Speakers Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler Wheels: 20 x 8 Dark Bronze Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.