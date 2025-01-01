$24,875+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited - THEATRE/SOUND - ADVANCED SAFETYTEC
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited - THEATRE/SOUND - ADVANCED SAFETYTEC
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$24,875
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,685KM
VIN 2C4RC1GGXHR841302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 841302
- Mileage 154,685 KM
Vehicle Description
$7200 in Options! - Top-of-the-Line Trim - Perfect Family Hauler!
Turn heads in this fully-loaded 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection in stunning Velvet Red Pearl. This top-of-the-line minivan blends luxury and versatility with its upscale black Nappa leather interior and a jaw-dropping $7,200 in premium factory options. Keep everyone entertained with the Uconnect Theatre & Sound Group, featuring dual 10-inch rear touchscreens and a powerful 20-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system. Safety is second to none, thanks to the Advanced SafetyTec Group, offering adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, a 360-degree surround-view camera, and both front and rear park assist. Enjoy the open sky with the tri-pane panoramic moonroof, and travel smarter with built-in navigation. This Pacifica even includes an integrated Stow 'n Vac vacuum system, perfect for family life on the go. The trailer tow package adds extra utility, while bold 20-inch polished aluminum wheels complete its upscale look. With features too numerous to list, this minivan is a perfect blend of innovation, comfort, and class. Come see it for yourselfvehicles like this dont stay on the lot for long!
Key Features:
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Uconnect Theatre & Sound Package!
- Advanced SafetyTec Package!
- Tire & Wheel Package!
- Cooled & Heated Nappa Leather Front Seats
- 2nd-Row Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear Seatback Dual 10-Inch Touchscreens
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- Remote Start
- Navigation System
- Tri-Pane Panoramic Moonroof
- 360-Degree Surround View Camera
- Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist
- Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist
- Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
- Blind-Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Path Detection
- Forward Collision Warning w/ Active Braking
- Advanced Brake Assist
- 20-Speaker Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System
- Stow 'n Vac Integrated Vacuum
- Automatic High Beams
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Power Liftgate
- Dual Power-Sliding Doors
- 3rd-Row Power-Folding Seat
- Tri-Zone Climate
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- 115V Power Outlet
- Trailer Tow Package
- 20-Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels w/ Tech Grey Pockets
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Velvet Red Pearl
Interior Colour: Black Nappa Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2017-Chrysler-Pacifica-CN.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$24,875
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Chrysler Pacifica