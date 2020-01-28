2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2WD Minivans, 4dr Wgn LX, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

Velvet Red Pearl

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic

ALLOY/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM

WHEEL GROUP -inc: Black Stow 'N Place Roof Rack Wheels: 17" x 7" Tech Silver 10-Spoke Aluminum

