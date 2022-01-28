$34,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus
91,959KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8248500
- Stock #: F6903A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Alloy/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 91,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn Touring-L Plus, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRI-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Front Power Sunroof Shade
ALLOY/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum Touring Suspension Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS
INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT W/SEALANT -inc: 17" Inflatable Spare Tire
UCONNECT THEATRE GROUP -inc: Video USB Port HDMI Input Jack 3-Channel Video Remote Control Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port 3-Channel Wireless Headphones Front Seatback Dual 10" Touchscreens 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Super Console 220-Amp Alt...
