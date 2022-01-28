2017 Chrysler Pacifica

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 9 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Alloy/Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 91,959 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Knee Air Bag Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) Rear Collision Mitigation TRI-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Front Power Sunroof Shade ALLOY/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum Touring Suspension Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT W/SEALANT -inc: 17" Inflatable Spare Tire Requires Subscription UCONNECT THEATRE GROUP -inc: Video USB Port HDMI Input Jack 3-Channel Video Remote Control Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port 3-Channel Wireless Headphones Front Seatback Dual 10" Touchscreens 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Super Console 220-Amp Alt...

