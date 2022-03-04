$41,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited- Pwr Doors, Nav, Htd.Seats/Wheel
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$41,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8494302
- Stock #: F6925A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Alloy/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 49,330 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chrysler Pacifica delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chrysler Pacifica Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Locking Lug Nuts, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Tech Grey Pockets, Tires: P245/50R20 BSW AS, KEYSENSE PROGRAMMABLE KEY FOB, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6, DELETE HANDS-FREE DOORS & LIFTGATE, ALLOY/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Chrysler Pacifica is a Superstar! *KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards, NACTOY 2017 North American Utility of the Year, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2017 Cars.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.