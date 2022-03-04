Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

49,330 KM

Details Description Features

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited- Pwr Doors, Nav, Htd.Seats/Wheel

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited- Pwr Doors, Nav, Htd.Seats/Wheel

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

49,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8494302
  • Stock #: F6925A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Alloy/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 49,330 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chrysler Pacifica delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chrysler Pacifica Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Locking Lug Nuts, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Tech Grey Pockets, Tires: P245/50R20 BSW AS, KEYSENSE PROGRAMMABLE KEY FOB, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6, DELETE HANDS-FREE DOORS & LIFTGATE, ALLOY/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Chrysler Pacifica is a Superstar! *KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards, NACTOY 2017 North American Utility of the Year, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2017 Cars.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
Hands-Free Liftgate
TIRES: P245/50R20 BSW AS
DELETE HANDS-FREE DOORS & LIFTGATE
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
KeySense Programmable Key Fob
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
ALLOY/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Tech Grey Pockets Tires: P245/50R20 BSW AS
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

