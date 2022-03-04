Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

20,364 KM

Details Description Features

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

20,364KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8520059
  Stock #: F6908A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Alloy Toffee/Cognac Alloy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 20,364 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn Touring, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
17" INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE
INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT -inc: Portable Air Compressor w/o Sealant
MOPAR OVERHEAD DVD VIDEO SYSTEM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
TOFFEE SEATS
ALLOY TOFFEE/COGNAC ALLOY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

