2017 Chrysler Pacifica

$32,000 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 1 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9279136

9279136 Stock #: T32522A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black/Alloy

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 108,198 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Entertainment System Telematics Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE FWD AUTOMATIC (STD) Inflatable Spare Tire Kit w/Sealant Rear Collision Mitigation QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE FWD Automatic Requires Subscription ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS -inc: 650 Amp Maintenance Free AGM Battery Auxiliary Battery 220 Amp Alternator Stop-Start Dual Battery System Engine Oil Cooler (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS -inc: 650 Amp Maintenance Free AGM Battery Auxiliary Battery 220 Amp Alternator Stop-Start Dual Battery System Engine Oil Cooler WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM BLACK/ALLOY PERFORATED LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: With cognac/alloy/toffee interior includes two tone alloy/toffee seats w/satin chrome accents and liquid titanium bezels With back/alloy interior includes black seats w/sepia accent stitch sati... TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Touring Suspension Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.