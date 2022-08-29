$32,000+ tax & licensing
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing
108,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9279136
- Stock #: T32522A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Alloy
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 108,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Pacifica Touring L Plus
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Entertainment System
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE FWD AUTOMATIC (STD)
Inflatable Spare Tire Kit w/Sealant
Rear Collision Mitigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE FWD Automatic
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS -inc: 650 Amp Maintenance Free AGM Battery Auxiliary Battery 220 Amp Alternator Stop-Start Dual Battery System Engine Oil Cooler (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS -inc: 650 Amp Maintenance Free AGM Battery Auxiliary Battery 220 Amp Alternator Stop-Start Dual Battery System Engine Oil Cooler
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM
BLACK/ALLOY PERFORATED LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: With cognac/alloy/toffee interior includes two tone alloy/toffee seats w/satin chrome accents and liquid titanium bezels With back/alloy interior includes black seats w/sepia accent stitch sati...
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Touring Suspension Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8