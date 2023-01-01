$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2017 Dodge Charger
SXT
SXT
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
193,306KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9794005
- Stock #: P22851
- VIN: 2C3CDXHG2HH622851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P22851
- Mileage 193,306 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1