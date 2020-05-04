Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Durango

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 4982031
  2. 4982031
  3. 4982031
  4. 4982031
  5. 4982031
  6. 4982031
  7. 4982031
  8. 4982031
  9. 4982031
  10. 4982031
  11. 4982031
  12. 4982031
  13. 4982031
  14. 4982031
  15. 4982031
  16. 4982031
  17. 4982031
  18. 4982031
  19. 4982031
  20. 4982031
  21. 4982031
  22. 4982031
  23. 4982031
  24. 4982031
  25. 4982031
  26. 4982031
  27. 4982031
  28. 4982031
  29. 4982031
  30. 4982031
  31. 4982031
  32. 4982031
  33. 4982031
  34. 4982031
  35. 4982031
  36. 4982031
  37. 4982031
  38. 4982031
  39. 4982031
  40. 4982031
  41. 4982031
Contact Seller

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,019KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4982031
  • Stock #: C9043B
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT4HC935363
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

AWD 4dr R/T, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Billet Metallic
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25S -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
  • Smart Device Integration
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
  • 2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2013 Jeep Grand Cher...
 134,751 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Uplan...
 103,544 KM
$5,450 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Power ...
 14,232 KM
$64,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Send A Message