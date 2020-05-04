2017 Dodge Durango

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Sunroof
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Headlights-Auto-Leveling
- Billet Metallic
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25S -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
- Smart Device Integration
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
- TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
- BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
- 2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
- WHEELS: 20" X 8" GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD)
- Requires Subscription
- TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
