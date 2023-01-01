Menu
2017 Dodge Durango

63,592 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

GT NO ACCIDENTS!! CLEAN UNIT, COMFORTABLE 7 SEATER FAMILY CAR!!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9548335
  • Stock #: PP1883
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG4HC850605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 63,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2017 DODGE DURANGO for Sale in Saskatoon.Low Kilometres!! Mint Condition!! Remote start !! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? JUST ARRIVED!! ONE OWNER!! BC VEHICLE. LOWEST PRICE IN SK!! GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $280B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

