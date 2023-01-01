Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

162,778 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,778KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10110273
  • Stock #: T10723B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Knuckle Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Power Options

Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
BLACK SIDE ROOF RAILS -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FlexFuel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System
WHITE KNUCKLE CLEARCOAT
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

