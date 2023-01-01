$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 7 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10110273

10110273 Stock #: T10723B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Knuckle Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 162,778 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Power Options Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD) BLACK SIDE ROOF RAILS -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FlexFuel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System WHITE KNUCKLE CLEARCOAT SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.