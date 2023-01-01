Menu
197,680 KM

Details

Crew Rear Parking Assist! Heated Seats & Steering Wheel!

Crew Rear Parking Assist! Heated Seats & Steering Wheel!

Location

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10153854
  • Stock #: YP171
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG7HR562717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus $18,995 Plus Tax 3.6 L, 6 Cyl, VIN#: 2C4RDGDG7HR562717
2C4RDGDG7HR562717 197,680 Km, FWD, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, USB & AUX, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window/Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Econ Mode, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Powered Sliding Doors, Power Lift Gate, Remote Start, Rear Parking Assist & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

