2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT backup camera, backup sensors, rear A/C
101,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,608 KM
- Mileage 101,608 KM
Vehicle Description
REAR DVD
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, backup camera, backup sensors, rear A/C, 101,000 km, $24,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
