2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

96,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus, leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear A/C, power driver and passenger seats, power liftgate, backup camera

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus, leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear A/C, power driver and passenger seats, power liftgate, backup camera

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10167306
  • Stock #: P39391C
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG3HR717747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Equipped
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, Crew Plus, leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear A/C, power driver and passenger seats, power liftgate, backup camera, power sliding doors, 96,000 km, $25,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

