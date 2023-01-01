$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus, leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear A/C, power driver and passenger seats, power liftgate, backup camera
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10167306
- Stock #: P39391C
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG3HR717747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Well Equipped
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, Crew Plus, leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear A/C, power driver and passenger seats, power liftgate, backup camera, power sliding doors, 96,000 km, $25,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.