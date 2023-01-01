Menu
The 2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW PLUS with 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 engine and 6-Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle has Leather, Back-up camera, Heated seats, Cruise Control, Power seats, and many more.

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

130,423 KM

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew 7 Pessenger, Leather, Back-up camera, Heated seats, Cruise Control

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew 7 Pessenger, Leather, Back-up camera, Heated seats, Cruise Control

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,423KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG2HR845719

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,423 KM

The 2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW PLUS with 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 engine and 6-Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle has Leather, Back-up camera, Heated seats, Cruise Control, Power seats, and many more.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan