Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 11563455
  2. 11563455
  3. 11563455
  4. 11563455
  5. 11563455
  6. 11563455
  7. 11563455
  8. 11563455
  9. 11563455
  10. 11563455
  11. 11563455
  12. 11563455
  13. 11563455
  14. 11563455
  15. 11563455
  16. 11563455
  17. 11563455
  18. 11563455
  19. 11563455
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2C4RDGBG5HR710236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P10236
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 0 $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 244,222 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Ford Focus SE 100,154 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan