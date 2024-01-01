$11,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
Used
CALL
VIN 2C4RDGBG5HR710236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P10236
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Mid City Auto Centre
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan