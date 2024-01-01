$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,344KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG9HR750867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,344 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Nova Auto Centre
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 157,996 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 115,707 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT 179,759 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Nova Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Nova Auto Centre
306-373-6682
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan