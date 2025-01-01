Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

125,344 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle
12112394

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1737475622
  2. 1737475621
  3. 1737475621
  4. 1737475622
  5. 1737475622
  6. 1737475622
  7. 1737475622
  8. 1737475622
  9. 1737475621
  10. 1737475621
  11. 1737475621
  12. 1737475621
  13. 1737475621
  14. 1737475621
  15. 1737475621
  16. 1737475621
  17. 1737475621
  18. 1737475622
  19. 1737475622
  20. 1737475622
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,344KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG9HR750867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,344 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Honda CR-V for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Honda CR-V 177,380 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe 160,057 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 186,230 KM $19,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan