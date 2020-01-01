Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

25,298 KM

Details Description Features

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

25,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6294513
  • Stock #: 99262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour OCTANE RED
  • Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 25,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Safe and reliable, this Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare.This Dodge Grand Caravan features the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, OCTANE RED, LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, and Urethane Gear Shifter Material. Carry all your passengers in comfort and style in this trustworthy and dependable Dodge Grand Caravan.Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a hassle-free deal!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Octane Red
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

