2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

67,769 KM

Details Description Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

GT

GT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

67,769KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7139812
  • Stock #: E9820A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Knuckle Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 67,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Caravan GT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Leather Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
BLACK SIDE ROOF RAILS -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEXFUEL (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FlexFuel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System
WHITE KNUCKLE CLEARCOAT
SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
