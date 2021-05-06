$22,000 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 7 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7139812

7139812 Stock #: E9820A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Knuckle Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 67,769 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Seating Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD) BLACK SIDE ROOF RAILS -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEXFUEL (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FlexFuel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System WHITE KNUCKLE CLEARCOAT SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection ParkSense Rear Park Assist System TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.