SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.