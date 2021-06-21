Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

86,001 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT DVD Player, Bluetooth, Sirius Radio, Backup Camera

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT DVD Player, Bluetooth, Sirius Radio, Backup Camera

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7374974
  Stock #: P38457
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR687662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,001 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD is a seven-passenger minivan.

It's hard not to love Dodge's ultra-useful Stow 'n Go second-row seats that disappear into the floor with the flick of a lever. They transform from max people-carrying mode to max cargo-carrying mode with little effort required. The third-row seats fold backward into a deep cargo well, making it handy to store more items. Luggage space behind the third row is a useful 33 cubic feet, while you can open up a maximum of 143.8 cubic feet with all the seats down.

Get ready to take the family on a vacation of a lifetime with this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD and give your family something to remember this summer.

Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK. Or give us a call at: 306-934-1822

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

