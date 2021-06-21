+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
+ taxes & licensing
This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD is a seven-passenger minivan.
It's hard not to love Dodge's ultra-useful Stow 'n Go second-row seats that disappear into the floor with the flick of a lever. They transform from max people-carrying mode to max cargo-carrying mode with little effort required. The third-row seats fold backward into a deep cargo well, making it handy to store more items. Luggage space behind the third row is a useful 33 cubic feet, while you can open up a maximum of 143.8 cubic feet with all the seats down.
Get ready to take the family on a vacation of a lifetime with this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD and give your family something to remember this summer.
Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK. Or give us a call at: 306-934-1822
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1