2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

271,519 KM

Details Description Features

$43,090

+ tax & licensing
$43,090

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$43,090

+ taxes & licensing

271,519KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8022544
  Stock #: E117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Onyx Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
Vehicle Description

Grand Caravan SE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
3rd Row Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port SIRIUS Satellite Radio (subscription requ...
RADIO: 430 -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 6.5" Touchscreen Display Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 6 Speakers

