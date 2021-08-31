Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

52,175 KM

Details Description Features

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

52,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8069050
  Stock #: TP8586

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Granite Pearlcoat
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Stock # TP8586
  Mileage 52,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Caravan SXT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
3rd Row Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
GRANITE PEARLCOAT
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port SIRIUS Satellite Radio (subscription requ...
RADIO: 430 -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 6.5" Touchscreen Display Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 6 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 32,899 KM
$44,000 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 0 KM
$31,000 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar XF 25t P...
 51,723 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory