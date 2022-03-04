Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,752 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,752KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8565167
  Stock #: P38880C
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR559115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,752 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

