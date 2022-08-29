$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9308146
- Stock #: BP2046C
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR872722
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # BP2046C
- Mileage 116,253 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT $23,995 Plus Tax
3.6 L, 6 CYL, VIN#:2C4RDGBG1HR872722
116,253 Km, FWD, 6 speed Transmission, Control, CD, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & More!
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.