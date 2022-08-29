Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

116,253 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9308146
  • Stock #: BP2046C
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR872722

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BP2046C
  • Mileage 116,253 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT $23,995 Plus Tax
3.6 L, 6 CYL, VIN#:2C4RDGBG1HR872722
116,253 Km, FWD, 6 speed Transmission, Control, CD, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & More!
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

