Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
117,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: TP8704A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Knuckle Clearcoat
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # TP8704A
- Mileage 117,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Caravan SE
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
3rd Row Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHITE KNUCKLE CLEARCOAT
