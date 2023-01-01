$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 9 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9459205

9459205 Stock #: 16360A

16360A VIN: 2C4RDGEG7HR805618

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,997 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Vinyl Door Trim Insert Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents 8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Performance Suspension Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 75 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings Power Sliding Rear Doors Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier RADIO: 430 Streaming Audio Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio and External Memory Control 9 Performance Speakers Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support 6.5 Touchscreen Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Power Rear Windows, Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold-Into-Floor Folding Activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.