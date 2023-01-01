Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

80,997 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

GT

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

80,997KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9459205
  • Stock #: 16360A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG7HR805618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Available now! Text 306-994-7980 for more information! OBrians Automotive has been serving Saskatchewan for nearly 15 years by offering services such as free delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, a 7-day Exchange Privilege, 132pt Inspection, and additional warranties and insurances are available! Need more reasons to consider OBrians Automotive? Heres a few of the awards weve won recently: 2019-2022 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2019-2022 Consumer Choice Award Winner, 2020-2022 CommunityVotes Best Used Car Dealer (Platinum), AutoTrader - Best Priced Dealer, and Canadian Business Review Board - Best Car Dealer in Saskatoon just to name a few. Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! This Dodge Grand Caravan GT is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Performance Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
75 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed antenna
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
RADIO: 430
Streaming Audio
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio and External Memory Control
9 Performance Speakers
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
6.5 Touchscreen
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Power Rear Windows, Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold-Into-Floor Folding Activation

