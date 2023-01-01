Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

60,328 KM

Details Description

$27,780

+ tax & licensing
$27,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

$27,780

+ taxes & licensing

60,328KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9586978
  Stock #: V-74486
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR781254

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # V-74486
  Mileage 60,328 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / GRAND CARAVAN CVP TRIM / FWD / 3.6L / 2 KEYS / Stow n Go Seats / Cloth Seats / USB Port / SIMPLE BUT GREAT AS A WORK VEHICLE OR AS A FAMILY HAULER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

