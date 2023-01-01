$24,866+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,866
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT DVD - NAVIGATION - STOW N' GO
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
141,383KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9642460
- Stock #: 710324
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG8HR710324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,383 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear DVD Player
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Super Console
Stow N' Go Seats
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Power Sliding Doors
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
17" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Monitoring
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
