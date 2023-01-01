Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,383 KM

Details Description Features

$24,866

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,866

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT DVD - NAVIGATION - STOW N' GO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT DVD - NAVIGATION - STOW N' GO

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

  1. 9642460
  2. 9642460
  3. 9642460
  4. 9642460
  5. 9642460
  6. 9642460
  7. 9642460
  8. 9642460
  9. 9642460
  10. 9642460
  11. 9642460
  12. 9642460
  13. 9642460
  14. 9642460
  15. 9642460
  16. 9642460
  17. 9642460
  18. 9642460
  19. 9642460
  20. 9642460
  21. 9642460
  22. 9642460
  23. 9642460
  24. 9642460
  25. 9642460
  26. 9642460
  27. 9642460
Contact Seller

$24,866

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,383KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9642460
  • Stock #: 710324
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG8HR710324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 710324
  • Mileage 141,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear DVD Player
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Super Console
Stow N' Go Seats
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Exterior Features:


Power Liftgate
Power Sliding Doors
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
17" Alloy Wheels




Drivers Assistance:


Blind Spot Monitoring
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control




Performance Features:


3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 141,383 KM
$24,866 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue S ...
 65,943 KM
$27,417 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Expedition...
 162,602 KM
$33,386 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory