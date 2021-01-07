2017 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Universal Garage Door Opener Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Seating Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Exterior Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Performance Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars 160 Amp Alternator graphic equalizer Stainless steel exhaust Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Full Cloth Headliner Black Side Roof Rails Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Permanent locking hubs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Carpet Floor Trim Remote USB Port Bright dual exhaust tips Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.16 Axle Ratio Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Park-Sense rear park assist system 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 1003# Maximum Payload 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Illuminated Front Cupholder Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: 4.3 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 79 L Fuel Tank Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 4.3 Touchscreen Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Tech Silver Aluminum Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Full-Time All-Wheel

